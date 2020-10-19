Cycle Challenge raises over €40,000 for cancer

The second annual British Bases police Cycle Challenge has raised more than €40,000 for two Cypriot cancer charities, said organisers Monday.

The 17 October event saw cyclists start in the early hours in Avdimou village and pass through communities in both Akrotiri and Dhekelia, before finishing in Ayios Nikolas, 153 kilometres later.

And despite COVID-19 measures limiting the number of participants and community events this year, organisers were still delighted with the money raised for the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association and the One Dream, One Wish charity.

The SBA Police prides itself on the close bond forged between the force and the local community and this latest fund-raising effort was another great example of that.

Bases Administrator, Major General Rob Thomson, who took part in the cycle challenge, explained why he was so keen to support the event shortly before setting off.

“We are here to raise money for a whole load of people who are suffering worse than us and it is really important for the anti-cancer Association and One Dream, One Wish, that we do our bit to raise money for those less fortunate than ourselves.”

Speaking after the event, Maria Ioannidou, from the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, thanked all those involved in raising such a large amount of money.

“I am once again overwhelmed that people have shown their sensitivity and offered to fellow humans.’’

Those words were echoed by George Penintaex, from One Dream, One Wish, who said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude…It takes great effort to make children suffering from different types of cancer, wish come true. All our children and their families express their gratitude’’.

A further €4,000 was also raised before the event after the police held a concert at Ypsonas and has already been presented to the charities.