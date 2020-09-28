COVID19: Local clusters, travel push Cyprus cases up

Cyprus confirmed 17 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Monday with six infections connected to known clusters, another seven had a recent travel history while a Bank of Cyprus branch had to close.

Monday’s cases were an increase on the 12 reported Sunday.

They were found after 2,465 tests were carried out, taking total coronavirus infections in the Republic to 1,713 with experts worried about putting a lid on clusters of transmission.

Cyprus Health authorities on Monday identified another three cases related to clusters formed at Cypriot football clubs.

One is from topflight Nea Salamina and is reported to be a member of staff. Salamina’s cluster now numbers 25 infections.

Two cases are connected to second division ASIL Lysis, with one being a player and the other a relative of another ASIL footballer who was found positive to the virus on Sunday.

ASIL’s cluster is considered to be an offshoot of Ethnikos Achnas, now numbering 27.

Both ASIL cases were found during a random testing scheme carried out in Larnaca.

A fourth case is linked to clusters formed at a private company in Limassol, which now numbers 8 infections.

Another two cases are related to a Limassol school student who was found positive on Sunday.

Seven cases involve people with recent travel history, one being a British tourist who arrived on 18 September and developed symptoms on Sunday.

Two more are Bulgarian citizens living permanently in Cyprus who tested positive after taking the test two days before breaking their quarantine.

Another four case involved passengers, all arriving at Larnaca on Monday. One from Vilnius, Lithuania and three from Bucharest, Romania.

Two more cases were found through the track and tracing procedures of the Health Ministry.

Random testing also detected a Bank of Cyprus employee at its Livadia branch in Larnaca.

BoC had earlier announced that it was temporarily closing the village branch.

The Health Ministry said 15 patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General, the COVID-19 reference hospital with four being admitted to the Acute Care Unit.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Turkish occupied north of the island announced another five cases on Sunday taking their total to 746.

Divided Cyprus now has a combined 2,459 cases and 26 deaths.