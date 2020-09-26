COVID19: Cyprus cases rise back into double figures

Cyprus health authorities on Saturday confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases from 3,220 tests, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 1,684.

Many of the cases were linked to travel, the football cluster at Achna FC and hotspots in Larnaca where random testing is underway and tighter restrictions on social gatherings enforced.

Three of the cases are from the Ethnikos Achnas football club cluster, two of them are players and the third a staff member. Among their symptoms were a sore throat and headaches.

Six other cases had a travel history and were detected at Larnaca airport on Friday among 922 tests during the screening of passenger arrivals.

Three had arrived on a flight from Belgium, and one from Egypt, Germany, and Israel.

Another person who tested positive works at a company where another five people were found positive to COVID-19 on September 23.

According to the Ministry of Health, out of 586 people tested privately, five COVID-19 cases were detected.

Out of 116 samples from the Microbiology Labs of General Hospitals an elderly person with symptoms tested positive.

And 193 samples tested following referrals by GPs one person who presented with symptoms tested positive.

No-one tested positive from 228 tests conducted through tracking and tracing contacts of confirmed cases.

Also coming back negative were 29 tests in immigrant reception centres, 764 tests among the 18 to 40 age group in crowded areas, 101 random tests in Larnaca District and 281 tests on students, teachers and school staff.

Fourteen people who tested positive are treated at Famagusta General, which operates as the reference hospital for COVID-19.

Three of these patients are in the Acute Care Unit.