COVID19: US donates €15,000 PPE to Famagusta General

US Ambassador Judith Garber handed over essential personal protective equipment valued at €15,000, including 13,000 face masks and 600 goggles to COVID-19 reference hospital Famagusta General.

The donation was organised together with the US European Command and took place in the presence of Defence Attaché, Colonel Roger Bowman.

Garber said the US Embassy “is very pleased to make this donation to the General Hospital of Famagusta.”

This hospital, she added, “plays such an important role in fighting the pandemic and we are very pleased to be able to provide some support.”

“This is the fourth donation that we have made to the Republic of Cyprus’ General Health System thanks to the generosity of the US European Command.”

“We are doing this because the Republic of Cyprus is a very close friend of the United States…the only way we are all going to overcome the pandemic is by working together.”

“This is just a small token of our appreciation in support of the excellent policies the government has had in combatting COVID-19.”

The US Ambassador also referred to the support provided by the United States throughout the 60 years since the establishment of the Republic including funding for Larnaca General Hospital and some of the initial seed money for the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics.

“We really feel that we have a long-standing partnership in the health sector.”

“It is a time when we all really need to pull together and this (donation) is symbolic of that partnership and our support of the Republic of Cyprus at this difficult time.”

Colonel Bowman spoke of the importance of security, pointing out that “the most fundamental aspect of security is the ability of a government to deliver essential services to its population.”

“We hope that this donation will allow Famagusta General Hospital to help protect healthcare workers and allow them to provide essential services to the Cypriot population.”

State Health Services Organisation Director General for Larnaca-Famagusta Districts George Karotsakis expressed his thanks for the donation, saying it would boost healthcare workers’ morale in the fight against Covid-19.

“In difficult times when faced with an invisible enemy, it is very important to know that all of us are working together.” (source CNA)