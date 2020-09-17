Joint Cyprus-Israel military exercise hailed a success

Successful joint Cyprus-Israel three-day military manoeuvres codenamed ‘Iason 2020’ has enhanced the capabilities of the National Guard, the Defence Ministry said Thursday.

The exercise was held from 14-16 September in the framework of the upgraded annual military cooperation program between Cyprus and Israel.

The drills took place within Nicosia FIR, with the participation of land and air assets of the National Guard and the Israeli Armed Forces, the Defence Ministry said.

During manoeuvres allowed joint training of National Guard personnel and the Israeli Air Forces while the two sides exchanged knowledge and experiences in the field of tactical air operations.

“The high-level of training, cooperation, operational readiness and professionalism of the Armed Forces of both countries was evident throughout the exercise,” the statement said.

And the Defence Ministry was quick to point out that training with Israel – one of the most modern and best-equipped armed forces in the world – was invaluable.

“The support and coordination of air operations from Paphos Air Base and the experiences gained, have significantly contributed towards the upgrading of the operational readiness and capabilities of the National Guard.”