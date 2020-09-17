COVID19: Cyprus cases rise to 10, clusters grow

Cyprus health authorities announced ten new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday, mostly to a growing number of transmissions within known clusters, ending a two-week wave of single-digit infections.

The new cases the total for the Republic of Cyprus to 1,558, following some 1,951 tests for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Health ministry officials said seven of the new coronavirus cases resulted from contact tracing among existing clusters.

One was from a group of migrants discovered on August 25, another was a family member of a cluster that has so far counted three cases, and one was a colleague of an employee at Ocean Basket in Larnaca found positive on Monday.

Two more cases had been in contact with a British woman who tested positive on Monday, raising that cluster to four, while two more cases were discovered who were linked to a worker at the Larnaca Bishopric on September, raising that cluster to 16.

Of the remaining cases, one was asymptomatic found positive after testing on private initiative, one is a Syrian refugee who was apprehended with nine others as they had crossed at Mammari, west of Nicosia, from the Turkish occupied areas, and was taken to the care centre at Eden, and the third is a British passenger who arri9ved in Paphos on a flight from London on Wednesday.

Six pat8ients are being treated at the Famagusta General hospital, two of whom in the intensive care ward, while another patient is being treated at intensive care at Nicosia General and has been taken off the respirator.