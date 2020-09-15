/

COVID19: Only 4 EU counties on Cyprus ‘safe travel’ list

The number of European destinations on Cyprus’ safe travel list is shrinking rapidly, as there are now just four EU states from which tourists do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry.

The ‘safe list’ is getting shorter as Cyprus demoted another two from Category A (no test needed) to B (test needed) while knocking another two EU countries entirely off, following a resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe.

Following a revaluation of epidemiological data, the Health Ministry has removed Hungary and the Czech Republic for the first time since it started issuing a ‘safe list’ when the airports reopened on June 9.

As a result, the only EU member states in Cyprus’ A category are Germany, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Hungary was knocked-off the list, after being demoted to category B following a surge of cases found amongst passengers on flights from Budapest and Debrecen.

Norway, which has a special relationship status as a member of the Schengen Agreement, is still in category A.

Estonia and Georgia were demoted from category A to B, leaving category A with just 10 countries in total, down from 11 on 5 September.

Meanwhile, Australia found its way back to category A after being entirely removed on August 20.

Rwanda also returned to the Cyprus safe list, taking a spot in category B after being entirely removed earlier in August.

Changes to the travel status of each country come into effect from Friday, September 18.

Entry to Cyprus from category C countries is only allowed for Cypriots, residents, and people with a special permit.

People arriving from these countries need to carry a coronavirus negative test, undergo another test upon arrival and then self-isolate for 14 days.

Arrivals from category C countries will need to repeat the test 48 hours before ending their 14-day self-isolation.

Meanwhile, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in mainland Greece with authorities there contemplating local lockdowns, the country remains in category B.

Cyprus had earlier in August downgraded Greece to category B from A.

Visitors from the 11 classified Category A countries (down from 15 on August 28) are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Arrivals from countries in Category B need proof they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of boarding their flight to Cyprus.

All passengers, irrespective of category must submit an application online for CyprusFlightPass (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/) within 24 hours of departure.

Passenger arrivals are also randomly tested at the airports, Cypriots have the option of paying for a test (€60) on their return.

Category A – Low-risk countries

Included in this category are countries with an effective reproduction (Rt) number lower than 1 or/and a small number of new diagnoses (<1/100,000 inhabitants per day) or/and small or very small COVID-19 mortality (<5-10/100,000 inhabitants) or/and classification of sporadic cases or clusters of cases according to the WHO or/and at least satisfactory laboratory testing (>3000 tests/100,000 inhabitants).

EU member states 1) Germany, 2) Finland, 3) Latvia, 4) Lithuania,

Members of Schengen: 1) Norway

Third countries: 1) Australia, 2) Canada, 3) New Zealand, 4) South Korea, 5) Thailand

Category B – Low risk but higher than A

These are countries with R (t) above 1 and/or new cases of  >1/100,000 people a day and/or increased COVID-19 mortality (>10/100,000 people)  and/or limited lab tests  (<2000 tests/100,000 people) or lack of classification by WHO.

This category now includes 23 countries.

EU member states: 1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Denmark, 4) Greece, 5) Ireland, 6) Italy, 7) Poland, 8) Portugal, 9) Sweden, 10) Slovakia, 11) the UK, 12) Slovenia, 13) Estonia

Members of Schengen: 1) Switzerland, 2) Iceland, 3) Lichtenstein

Small nations: 1) the Vatican, 2) San Marino

Third Countries: 1) Uruguay, 2) China (including Hong Kong), 3) Japan, 4) Georgia, 5) Ruanda

Category C – High-risk countries

EU Member States: 1) Bulgaria, 2) France, 3) Croatia, 4) Luxemburg, 5) Romania, 6) Spain, 7) Malta, 8) Netherlands, 9) Hungary, 10) Czech Republic

Small States:  1) Andorra, 2) Monaco

Third Countries: 1) Algeria, 2) Serbia, 3) Morocco, 4) Montenegro, 5) Tunisia,

All countries not included in categories A or B are placed in this category. Some of the countries which are of high risk according to their epidemiological picture are mentioned above.

 

 

