Limassol port in frame for Cyprus-Greece ferry link

Deputy Shipping Minister Vassilis Demetriades visited Limassol port to review its facilities and discussed the potential of using the island’s main cruise terminal as the home for a renewed Cyprus-Greece ferry link.

Demetriades met with the management of the operator, DP World Limassol, and discussed the port’s potential to contribute to the development of Cyprus shipping as well as the possibility of the port serving the Cyprus-Greece ferry route.

The ferry link is a project recently green-lit by the European Union for government funding.

The minister pointed out that Limassol port is among the choices for the link “because of its proximity to Greece and the cruise terminal’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and services”.

Demetriades exchanged views with DP World Limassol’s CEO, Nawaf Abdulla, on the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on Cyprus’ maritime industry and ways to support the sector, as well as the country’s cruise development strategy and sustainable development of the port.

In a statement after Monday’s visit, Demetriades said: “This period has given us the opportunity to rethink our plans and consider ways to make Cyprus shipping services more efficient and competitive.”

“DP World Limassol is an important partner of the state and a key stakeholder of the maritime sector and the Cyprus economy, and I am pleased to see that we share a common vision for the sustainable development of the port.

Close cooperation is essential, to help the Limassol port become the main port of choice in the eastern Mediterranean.”

The minister also inspected the port’s infrastructure and recently purchased equipment.

The port operator’s CEO Abdulla said: “This year has given us an opportunity to proceed to the necessary upgrades, modernise our operations and our systems and build a solid foundation for the years to come.”

DP World Limassol is in its fourth year as concession holder of the port’s multipurpose terminal and three multi-purpose quays.

The 25-year concession includes break-bulk, general cargo, Ro-Ro, oil and gas services and the passenger terminal.