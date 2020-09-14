COVID19: Cyprus new cases mainly from clusters

Cyprus health authorities reported eight new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Monday, five of whom were related to a cluster that formed last week and discovered through contact tracing.

The Ministry of Health said 1,960 lab tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, with the new coronavirus cases raising the total in the Republic of Cyprus to 1,534.

With another 20 Covid-19 cases reported by the Turkish Cypriot authorities, the total for the divided island is now 2,127.

In all, 28 tests were conducted on persons related to the cluster reported on September 9, with two more discovered on September 11. This brings the total infected in this cluster to nine.

From 118 tests at state hospitals, a pre-op requirement prior to any admission, two people had coronavirus symptoms and suffered from muscle pains (myalgia) and fever.

The eighth case reported on Monday resulted from private testing after the person developed symptoms.

In accordance with Covid-19 health and safety directives, the ministry said the individual had symptoms and was employed at the Archontikon restaurant on Larnaca’s seafront.

The ministry said that the restaurant was informed on Sunday night and the infected person, as well as their immediate contacts, were removed.

After undergoing a deep clean the establishment was allowed to re-open.

Four people are currently being treated at Famagusta General, one of whom is in the hospital’s intensive care unit while one patient was released.

One patient is also being treated at Nicosia General.

As the number of cases remains in single digits in the Republic, infections in the Turkish Cypriot community have been out of control since the beginning of the month when they spiked with a total of 262 new cases reported in September alone.

According to data released on Sunday evening, Turkish Cypriot health authorities recorded another 20 COVID-19 cases, raising their total to 593.

According to officials in the north, 485 cases were reported since July 1 when the north opened its ports of entry to travellers, arriving mainly from coronavirus-struck Turkey.

Following the spike, the authorities also reintroduced a number of restrictions for passengers entering the north.

Passengers from Turkey have been of particular concern as the country has reported a total of 291,162 cases and 7,056 deaths, while the average number of daily cases in September has been above 1600.

Before opening up its ports of entry, the north had seen a 75-day lull reporting zero cases since April 17.

Authorities in the north also reinstated a partial lockdown until October 1 to control the pandemic.

With the exception of first- and second-year elementary pupils, school students are to return to class on October 1.

Nightclubs, discos, children’s playgrounds and parks will remain closed with authorities placing a ban on social events such as weddings.