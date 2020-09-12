COVID19: All new Cyprus cases were airport arrivals

Cyprus reported three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday all were detected during 989 tests at the island’s two airports.

Two of the cases were Austrian tourists, a mother and daughter and the third case was a Cypriot resident returning from Belgium.

All three people were transferred to Eden Rehabilitation centre in Tersefanou village, Larnaca, members of the Austrian family were sent to hotel quarantine.

A total of 2,320 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the number of COVID-19 cases to 1,523.

Zero cases were reported from 322 samples tested on private initiative, or 95 tests through the contact tracing process, neither 132 from samples tested at Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals.

Also returned negative were 25 tests at migrant reception centres and 383 tests done in the framework of the programme of testing teachers, school personnel and pupils.

Additionally, a total of 135 tests were negative in testing 5000 people aged 18-40 in crowded public places.

Three patients are being treated at the Famagusta General COVID-19 referral hospital; one is in the Increased Care Unit.

One patient is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.