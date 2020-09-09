COVID19: Cyprus starts testing 18-40 age group

Cyprus has started a targeted scheme of 5,000 COVID-19 tests among those aged 18-40 where crowds gather such as bars, restaurants, shopping malls and universities as younger people are contracting the virus.

According to the Health Ministry, the goal is to get a better picture of the epidemiological situation in Cyprus for better-informed decision making when the time comes.

According to recent data, a large number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks are young people with the median age being 30.

As these individuals are mostly asymptomatic co9mbined with their greater social and professional activity, it increases the risk of transmitting and spreading the virus to older members of the community.

The purpose of the programme is to determine the extent to which there are undiagnosed cases in the community, especially between the ages of 18 and 40, in order to minimise the possibility of spreading the virus to the community.

Older age groups are more vulnerable to the disease and usually suffer more serious effects.

The testing scheme will target crowded places and be completed in two weeks.

Individuals in the age group 18-40 are encouraged to get tested when locating the mobile unit.