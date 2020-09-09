COVID19: No crowds for Cyprus Independence Day parade

There will be no crowds cheering during Cyprus Independence Day celebrations as the national holiday has become a victim of restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic.

The annual military parade which takes place in Nicosia on 1 October, to mark Cyprus independence from British rule in 1960, will go ahead without the public allowed to attend, the government announced on Wednesday.

Deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said the cabinet decided that the military parade will take place in the presence of officials only, on the basis of COVID-19 protocols and without the hundreds of people who usually line the streets.