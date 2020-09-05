COVID19: Cyprus daily cases steady at five

Five new COVID-19 cases were announced in Cyprus on Saturday by the Ministry of Health out of 3,033 tests taking total infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,507.

Meanwhile, two SARS-CoV-2-patients are being treated at COVID referral hospital Famagusta General while three other patients were discharged.

Two patients are on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit of Nicosia General Hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health, three of the new cases were detected through testing on private initiative, none of them showed symptoms.

Two were tested through schemes by their employer and the other was a Ukrainian taking a test as part of ending his quarantine.

Another case was detected through contact tracing, an Indian who lives with another Indian national who tested positive on September 2.

The fifth case was a Romanian who tested positive on arrival at Paphos airport.

Three cases were detected from 684 samples on private initiative, one out of 205 samples from contact tracing and one from 1,683 tests at the airports.

No positive cases were detected out of 133 samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, or 233 GP referrals, and 88 tests done at the crossing points.