COVID19: Cyprus stops surge in new cases

After mishaps over tainted tests and daily infection rates in double-digits, Cyprus had some success to report on Saturday in keeping COVID-19 cases down to just two.

This also comes after health authorities reported 14 cases on Friday.

The Health Ministry announced on Saturday two new COVID-19 cases after conducting 2,843 laboratory tests.

This takes the total number of positive cases since the outbreak to 1,483.

One of the positive cases developed symptoms on August 25 and did the test privately three days later.

The second case was a contact of a previously confirmed case, detected after contact-tracing.

A Health Ministry announcement said that one case was found after testing 98 samples in the framework of contact-tracing, while the other was detected after 876 private initiative tests.

No cases were found after testing 1,504 passengers at the airport or from 83 samples at Microbiology Labs of General Hospitals, 53 tests at crossing points or 228 tests after referrals from GPs.

Six patients are being treated at COVID-19 referral hospital at Famagusta General, one of them is in the Acute Care Unit.

One patient remains on a ventilator at the Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU.