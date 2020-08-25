COVID19: Cyprus reports another 14 cases

Cyprus confirmed 14 more Covid-19 infections on Tuesday with health authorities unable to bring cases down to single-digit daily figures.

Tuesday’s cases come after the spike of 39 on Monday but still, the daily tally remains relatively high, although most cases are ‘imported’.

The 14 cases were found after an unusually low number of 2,769 tests were carried out, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 1,474 since the outbreak in March.

Eight of the new infections had a travel history while four more were close contacts of those who already have the virus.

Tuesday’s results follow Monday’s 39, when 33 cases were reported as having a recent travel history, 19 of which had returned from the Greek holiday island of Mykonos.

Of those with travel history, reported on Tuesday, six cases were people arriving in Cyprus on flights from Greece, four were Cypriots and two Greeks.

Two Greeks were found positive after arriving on a flight from Thessalonica.

Three Cypriots returning from Athens and one from Mykonos later tested positive.

Another two cases involve a Russian couple with a recent travel history to Russia.

The couple, permanent residents, reported having symptoms from as early as 12 August.

Just the two cases involving the Greek citizens were found after checks at the airport, as the rest were found through tracing and private testing.

Authorities carried out some 1,415 tests on passengers arriving at Cyprus airports.

The Health Ministry said tracing contacts of known cases revealed a total of five cases mainly family members.

Some 164 tests were carried out on contacts of known cases.

Another case was detected after 218 tests from GP referrals.

According to the Health Ministry, three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 referral hospital Famagusta General, one of them is in the Acute Care Unit.

One other patient is on a ventilator at Nicosia General’s Intensive Care Unit.