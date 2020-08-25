COVID19: Cyprus scraps Netherlands, France, Croatia from safe list

Cyprus has removed the Netherlands, France and Croatia from its ‘safe’ travel list, along with another two non-EU countries, Andorra and Tunisia, following a resurgence of the coronavirus in Europe.

Changes to the travel status of each country come into effect from Friday, August 28.

The Netherlands, France and Croatia have been moved from category B to category C where entry is restricted even with a COVID test.

Entry to Cyprus from category C countries is only allowed for Cypriots, residents, and people with a special permit.

People arriving from these countries need to carry a coronavirus negative test, undergo another test upon arrival and then self-isolate for 14 days.

Arrivals from category C countries will need to repeat the test 48 hours before ending their 14-day self-isolation.

Another four EU countries have been moved into category B from A, namely Austria, Denmark and Ireland along with Switzerland and Iceland who have a special relationship with the union.

Sweden was upgraded from category C to category B.

The Netherlands’ demotion came after a surge of cases found amongst passengers on flights from Amsterdam.

Just on Monday, the Health Ministry announced that 10 passengers on a flight from the Netherland’s were found positive to the coronavirus.

Despite a surge in cases of Cypriot holidaymakers returning from the Greek islands carrying the virus, Greece remains in category B.

Cyprus had earlier in August downgraded Greece to category B, infuriating tour operators and hoteliers in Greece with many cancelling their holidays, fearing an increasing rate of infections.

Greece is the number one holiday destinations for Cypriots – who will also need to get tested upon their return home.

Visitors from the 15 classified Category A countries (down from 20), now left on the list, are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Arrivals from countries in Category B need proof they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of boarding their flight to Cyprus.

All passengers, irrespective of category, are obliged to submit an application online for CyprusFlightPass (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/) within 24 hours of departure.

Passenger arrivals are also randomly tested at the airports.

Group A – Low-risk countries

EU member states: 1) Germany, 2) Estonia, 3) Latvia, 4) Lithuania, 5) Hungary, 6) Slovakia, 7)Slovenia, 8) Finland

Members of Schengen: 1) Lichtenstein, 2) Norway

Third countries: 1) Georgia, 2) Canada, 3) New Zealand, 4) South Korea, 5) Thailand

Group B

These are countries with R (t) above 1 and/or new cases of >1/100,000 people a day and/or increased COVID-19 mortality (>10/100,000 people) and/or limited lab tests (<2000 tests/100,000 people) or lack of classification by WHO.

This category now includes 20 countries, up from 19.

EU member states: 1) Austria, 2) Belgium, 3) Denmark, 4) Greece, 5) Ireland, 6) Italy, 7) Poland, 8) Portugal, 9) Sweden, 10) the Czech Republic, 11) the UK

Members of Schengen: 1) Switzerland, 2) Iceland

Small nations: 1) Monaco, 2) the Vatican, 3) San Marino

Third Countries: 1) Ruanda, 2) Uruguay, 3) China, 4) Japan

Daily cases reported in Cyprus remain at double-digit levels during August with a few exemptions in between, prompting several countries to demote Cyprus from their safelists.

Ireland has knocked Cyprus of its ‘Green List’ while Estonia has banned direct flights from Cyprus.

Monday saw Cyprus health authorities announcing 39 cases, with 33 having a recent travel history.

Some 17 involved Cypriots returning from the Greek holiday island Mykonos on Saturday on the same flight.