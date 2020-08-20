COVID19: Turkish Cypriots report another 4 cases

Authorities in the Turkish occupied north of Cyprus have reported four more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections on both sides of the divide to 1,619 and 24 deaths.

Cases reported in the north now stand at 234 and four deaths since the outbreak in March.

Republic of Cyprus health authorities on Wednesday confirmed another 26 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of infections to 1,385 and 20 deaths.

The four coronavirus cases in the north were confirmed on Wednesday evening by Alli Pilli, head of the Turkish Cypriot health authorities.

According to Pilli, all four new cases – following Tuesday’s nine – involved three people arriving by air, and one by sea, without giving details of their nationality.

They were identified after 1,309 tests were carried out on Wednesday, comparatively low to the number of tests carried out on previous days.

According to data released by the Turkish Cypriot health authorities some 112 coronavirus cases were recorded in 47 days, between the July 1, when the north opened up its ports of entry to travellers, and 16 August.

Health authorities in the north are focussing on people arriving on ferries and by air with passengers arriving mainly from coronavirus-struck Turkey.

Passengers from Turkey are of particular concern as the country has reported a total of 253,108 cases and 6,039 deaths while the average number of daily cases in the first half of August was above 1200, up from an average of 1,000 in July.

Before opening up ports of entry, the north had seen a 75-day lull reporting zero cases since 17 April.

The resurgence of the virus begun on the first day the north opened its ports of entry and initially lifting an obligatory quarantine for arrivals from Turkey.