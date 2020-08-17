COVID19: Cyprus data improving, August holidays worrying

As Cyprus’ epidemiological COVID-19 data seems to be improving following a spike in daily cases reaching 25, experts warn against complacency, especially during the summer holidays.

“Our epidemiological picture is improving, therefore, we will weigh things and we will see,” said a member of the team advising the government when asked on further measures to be introduced to stem coronavirus.

Virologist Petros Karayiannis said the advisory team on Wednesday will review the coronavirus outbreak during a teleconference with Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

Cyprus on Sunday announced seven new coronavirus cases, the first time the number has fallen below double digits in a week, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,339.

Karayiannis noted that the team will be awaiting the epidemiological data that will emerge after the 15 August holidays.

If results continue to reflect a downward trend, “then Cyprus needs to keep a close eye on developments so that the situation does not veer out of control again”.

Karayiannis believes Cypriots have now understood the importance of adhering to the measures, avoiding mass gatherings, but hoped that younger people would also acknowledge the importance of compliance.

Asked about the possibility of local lockdowns, Karayiannis said governments cannot introduce horizontal lockdowns such as the ones imposed in March as this would be catastrophic to a country’s economy.

According to Karayiannis, the public has gained experience during the first wave of the pandemic and people have learned how to react when there is an outbreak, as was the case in Limassol.

Local lockdowns have been enforced in other countries, such as in areas of Greece, Spain, the UK, and Germany.

“Therefore, this is the path to follow, to focus on the area of the problem preventing the virus from spreading more widely…the situation in Limassol is improving as observing personal protection measures is paying off”.