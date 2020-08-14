EU Foreign Ministers discuss Turkey’s unlawful moves in EastMed

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will discuss Turkey’s unlawful activity in the Eastern Mediterranean during an extraordinary videoconference scheduled for Friday with the participation of Cyprus’ Nikos Christodoulides.

The extraordinary session of the Foreign Affairs Council was called by the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss urgent matters in relation to the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as Belarus’ Presidential elections and Lebanon.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias asked for the Foreign Affairs Council to convene, in view of Turkey’s increasing provocative and unlawful activity in the region.

A diplomatic source told CNA that no concrete decision for sanctions is expected to be taken during the videoconference.

“There are limitations as to the decisions that can be taken, due to the fact that this is an informal Council which convenes through videoconference,” the source said.

Turkey has escalated tensions by dispatching its survey ship Oruc Reis with an armed escort into areas over which Greece and Cyprus assert jurisdiction.

Greece and France have increased their military presence in the region as tensions rise.

European Council President Charles Michel has urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to de-escalate tensions in the region saying direct dialogue between parties is “the best way to overcome current disputes”.