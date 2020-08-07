BEIRUT: Cyprus President urges Cypriots to donate food

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades Friday called on Cypriots and businesses to contribute to the Beirut blast recovery effort by donating generously to the campaign for collecting food for Lebanon.

Anastasiades said in a written statement that Cyprus acknowledged the “drama which the neighbouring friendly people of Lebanon have been experiencing as well as the emergency needs in food and the plea to help the friendly country”.

“I appeal to all Cypriot citizens, companies and businesses to contribute by donating generously to the campaign that has begun in all districts of Cyprus to collect particular kinds of food.”

He expressed certainty that the people of Cyprus will give large quantities, at they to have experienced tragic situations.

Anastasiades said there was a “long-standing feeling of friendship and appreciation for the people of Lebanon as well as compassion for the trials they are experiencing right now”.

There has been a groundswell of support for nearby Lebanon with the government and private initiative looking for ways to gather essential foodstuffs for the people of devastated Beirut.

Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki said his office would be collecting dry and canned foods for people affected by the blast in Beirut.

Yiannaki said that the government effort, along with the Red Cross, has been undertaken with the Foreign Ministry after contacting the Lebanese government, the collection started on Friday.

People can donate canned foods (all types), and dry food such as cereals, crackers and rusks, flour, and baby formula.