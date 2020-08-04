Russia ditches Cyprus tax deal after failed talks

Russia’s finance ministry said it is scrapping an agreement with Cyprus aimed at avoiding double taxation after talks to modify the deal failed.

It said that legal changes would make it more profitable for people to transfer money back to Russia.

Cyprus has been an important destination for Russian businesspeople because of its light regulation and taxes.

A double taxation treaty with Russia had provided attractive incentives for Russians to use Cypriot banks.

Earlier this year, President Vladimir Putin said all interest and dividend payments that leave Russia should be subject to 15% tax, up from the current level of 2%, to combat capital outflows.

In a statement, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said that talks with Cyprus on changing the agreement in line with Putin’s request had failed.

“Unfortunately, today we have to admit that the talks did not yield results,” Sazanov said.

“Restructuring one’s holding structures through Cyprus will, of course, become disadvantageous.

It will be more advantageous to transfer everything back to Russia.”

Sazanov added the ministry was working on improving the Russian legislative framework to facilitate the transfer of holdings to Russia. (source Reuters)