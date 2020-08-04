Cyprus adds two more photovoltaic parks to grid

Two additional photovoltaic parks, with a total capacity of 2.5MW, have been completed and connected to the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) national network, from L&T Sun Power Ltd.

The Lanitis Energy company said the two installations are part of a larger development program of its photovoltaic parks, to produce energy from Renewable Energy Sources with a total capacity of 10MW.

“This privately funded investment is substantially helping Cyprus meet its EU obligations and the overall goal for greener energy.”

The two parks that were recently connected are outside Nicosia in Dali (1.5MW) and one Yeri (1MW) will contribute significantly to the production and supply of energy from Renewable Energy Sources.

For the installation of the two parks, 6,228 photovoltaic panels and 40 voltage converters were placed in an area covering 46,900 sqm.

The two photovoltaic systems have the capacity to produce and supply about 650 residences with clean energy.

They will also assist in the conservation of 3,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, which would require 85,000 trees to absorb them from the environment.

Delivery of the two parks will be followed shortly by the completion of 3 additional parks that will increase the total supply of energy to 10MW.