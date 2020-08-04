COVID19: Cyprus new cases shoot up to 25

A surge in 25 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday showed Cyprus was struggling to contain an outbreak on several fronts as the virus spreads.

The 25 infections was a huge rise in the five detected on Monday and equal the same number of cases reported last Friday.

Tuesday’s cases resulted from 3,988 tests carried out, bringing total infections since March to 1,180 and 19 deaths.

Eight of the new cases were from random sampling in Famagusta (1), Paphos (1), Larnaca (3) and Nicosia (3), the Health Ministry said.

Another 13 cases were detected from tracking and tracing contacts of known cases

Another two cases had a recent travel history, from Greece and Qatar respectively while two more were employees of COVID-19 testing lab NIPD Genetics.

Three of the 25 cases were also connected to the woman who returned from the USA and broke her 14-day self-isolation to attend social gatherings across Cyprus and organise a birthday party.

The woman has now infected at least 17 other people through her actions.

Those found violating the self-isolation decree can be fined €300 or jailed for a year and/or fined up to €50,000.

According to the Health Ministry, there are now five patients being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital for COVID-19.

They are said to be in “generally good health”.

Cases in the Turkish occupied north have reached 153 and 4 deaths with Turkish Cypriot health authorities announcing 2 new cases.

Divided Cyprus now has a combined 1,333 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.