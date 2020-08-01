COVID19: Cyprus reports 5 new cases after week of spikes, first tourists from UK

Cyprus health authorities announced five new coronavirus cases on Saturday, following three days in a row with double digit numbers, most of which worryingly concentrated in Limassol.

Five more cases were reported with delay on Saturday morning that arose from the Friday results, adjusting that number from 25 reported initially to 30.

Saturday was also the first day allowing entry to British tourists, categorised as Group B destinations, from where travellers would either secure COVID-19 tests 72 hours prior to arrival or be tested upon arrival at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

The government said that it would also increase the number of random testing at the airports, regardless if the passengers had tested in their home country.

The health ministry said that the new cases, all in Limassol, were discovered from a total 1,997 lab tests, bringing the number of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in Cyprus to 1,124.

Four of the five new infections resulted from contact tracing related known cases, and one from testing at a public hospital.

Saturday also saw the implementation of stricter social distancing and personal hygiene rules, including the obligatory wearing of masks when entering any indoor facility, including children from age 6 upwards, otherwise face a €300 fine.

