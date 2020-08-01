COVID19: Warning of rampant infections if masks not worn

Cyprus will suffer rampant COVID-19 infections if new containment measures like wearing masks are not observed, said government expert Leontios Kostrikis.

He said people need to comprehend the philosophy behind new measures and implement them fully.

Kostrikis, a member of the Ministry of Health scientific team, said the 30 cases – five from late testing – announced on Friday was “undoubtedly very high.”

He urged people to be patient for another three or four days, to see the effects of the new measures like mandatory wearing of masks in closed crowded places and the limit on gatherings in Limassol.

The Professor of Molecular Biology also said there are a lot of active spots were the virus spread, pointing to the results of random tests conducted in Limassol.

Asked about a second wave, Kostrikis said that in his personal evaluation there is a surge in Limassol, where infections are growing stronger.

“It seems that there are many cases right now, with more than six chains of infection.”

He said the possibility of a Limassol lockdown has not been discussed, although it was brought to the table.

“This is one solution, but it is not among the probable solutions we would opt for today.”

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 1,119.