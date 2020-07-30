COVID19: Four new cases found in Cyprus, six being treated in hospital

COVID-19 infection cases in Cyprus dropped to four on Thursday after rocketing to 13 on Wednesday, while the country’s coronavirus reference hospital has reopened to treat five patients admitted in the past few days.

The four new cases were found after 1,789 tests were carried out on Thursday, raising the total of COVID-19 cases in Cyprus to 1,084.

Out of the four new cases, two were found in Limassol where a cluster seems to have formed and a total of 24 people have been tested positive since 13 July, according to health ministry sources.

They were found along with one more case through 714 tests carried out at private labs.

A fourth case involved a cleaner at a hotel traced after some 268 tests were carried out on employees returning to work during the last stages of relaxing the lockdown. The Health Ministry did not name the hotel where the cleaner is employed, nor the district the hotel is located in.

The ministry said that some 162 tests carried out on contacts of known cases came back negative.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry revealed that five patients are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as a reference hospital, while another patient currently at the Nicosia General is to be transferred there on Friday.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that one patient has been admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Asked by the Financial Mirror if the six patients were all admitted on Thursday, a Health Ministry official could not determine the exact day.

Famagusta general hospital has not treated a coronavirus patient for more than three weeks when its last patient was discharged on 7 July.