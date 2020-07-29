Cyprus hit by a full-blown summer scorcher

Cyprus is a being hit by a full-blown summer scorcher as extreme heat is expected to grip the island on Wednesday with temperatures peaking at a sweltering 42 degrees Celsius.

The Cyprus Department of Meteorology has issued an orange alert for ‘extreme high temperature warning’, with inland temperatures expected to soar to 42֯ C inland from 1pm to 5pm, with the forecast remaining clear and hot up to Saturday.

The weather service said that Cyprus will also be wilting under a scorching 42֯ C on Thursday.

According to the met office, temperatures will reach 34֯ C in the mountains, 35֯ C along the southern and eastern coast, and 33֯ C on the rest of the coast.

This is the 47th alert for extremely high temperatures issued this year by the department of meteorology.

The public is urged to be cautious and prepared, as the high temperatures could cause problems for vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or children.

Issuing the ‘orange warning’, it said that “high temperatures are expected. Some health risks amongst vulnerable people, e.g. the elderly and very young are possible.”

People are advised to stay in the shade, avoid strenuous exercise outside, while vulnerable groups should remain indoors and keep cool. Work at open construction sites should cease during the afternoon.

Due to the higher than normal temperatures, the Forestry Department has issued a red alert for fire risk in the tinder-dry countryside.

Temperatures will continue to hover above 40 degrees Celsius for the remainder of the week and will start to cool down on Sunday.

Night-time temperatures will dip to 21°C inland and the western coast, 23 ֯C in other coastal areas and 21°C on higher ground.