Energean board appoints Cypriot banker  

Greek oil and gas producer Energean has appointed former Cypriot banker Andreas Persianis as an independent non-executive director.

Nicosia-born Persianis replaces David Bonnano, who has stood down from the board, and will also participate in Energean’s audit & risk committee.

The change also follows the appointment of Kimberley Wood as an independent non – executive director.

“This is aligned with Energean’s strategy towards more independence and diversity, in accordance with the highest ESG standards, which have always been a top priority,” a company statement said.

“Furthermore, these changes are made in anticipation of the needs of the Company post the closing of the Edison E&P SpA acquisition, which was recently approved by Energean shareholders,” it added.

Persianis, 57, said he was “looking forward” to serving such a “dynamic and growing company” and contributing strategic analysis and financial markets expertise at an important juncture.

He has over 30 years of international financial markets experience in central banking, asset management and corporate strategy.

He is currently the Managing Director of Fiduserve Asset Management in Cyprus, a regulated Alternative Investment Fund Management company that sets up and manages private funds for a diverse range of private and institutional clients.

Persianis served as a non-executive director at Central Bank of Cyprus (2014-2019) and on the Bank of Cyprus Board in 2013.

He was recently elected to the board of Hellenic Bank (pending ECB approval) as an independent non-executive director.