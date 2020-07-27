Mastercard Standard available to RCB customers

RCB Bank has expanded its card products offering for domestic RCB Classic package customers, by launching a new credit card, the Mastercard Standard.

RCB customers in Cyprus now have a choice in selecting the international payment systems card that fits their profile and needs such as Mastercard Standard for their transactions.

The card offers additional benefits from the [email protected] service that has been made available as of last week.

[email protected] is the latest feature in electronic transactions, enabling consumers to withdraw cash during a purchase inside a shop, through an RCB POS terminal.

Choosing Mastercard Standard does not entail any additional costs as charges remain the same, regardless of the choice of card, said RCB.

Kyriacos Michaelides, Head of RCB Bank’s Branch Network said: “The Bank is granting its customers a choice in the type of card that they link their account to, including Mastercard Standard with which they could benefit from the [email protected] service in Cyprus that we started to offer last week.

In case our customers need to withdraw some cash, Mastercard Standard enables them to do so when shopping from outlets, without having to visit an ATM.

We cater to the needs of our clients and continue to be a pioneer in digital innovations, by introducing new products and services.”