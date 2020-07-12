New player in Cyprus food delivery sector

Appetite for app-based food delivery services has risen significantly in Cyprus while demand spiked during the coronavirus pandemic attracting new players like Bolt.

Cyprus could not be left behind as the business of delivering meals is experiencing a drastic change with new online platforms racing to capture markets across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East.

Now the popular ride-hailing startup Bolt, also known as Uber’s arch-rival, has launched its food delivery service in Cyprus, two years after deciding to join the business in the startup’s country of origin, Estonia.

“Demand for app-based food delivery services and food delivery, in general, has grown rapidly in recent years, more so during the lockdown when enjoying a meal at a restaurant was not no longer an option,” Alexis Petrides, Bolt Food’s marketing director, told the Financial Mirror.

“Bolt first made its appearance in Cyprus with the app-based taxi-hailing services which has made quite an impression, after launching its taxi-hailing services some 1.5 years ago. Moving forward, just as our parent company has, we aspire to provide solutions to transport-related problems such as food delivery,” said Petrides.

Their brand name “Bolt” represents fast and easy travel just as the experience of moving around cities should be, the company aspires to provide Cypriot consumers with the same quality experience as they have had with their taxi services, said Petrides.

He said Bolt has catered to over 100,000 users in Cyprus.

The app-based service is a platform with many restaurants from which hungry customers can choose their lunch, dinner or even breakfast and coffees.

“Customers can place their order through the app, and a delivery person, affiliated with Bolt will pick it up upon preparation and deliver it to their door.”

Bolt’s marketing director said the application is based on a platform which handles a huge volume of information including which deliveryman could be at the restaurant exactly when the order is prepared so that the delivery can reach its destination on time, providing consumers with a better experience.

“We’ve all had experiences with deliveries arriving late, and the food is cold by the time we put it on the table. At Bolt, we aim to bring the delivery time down as much as possible.”

Petrides said the response time for Bolt’s taxi-hailing service in Limassol, where it was tested, was found to be under 2.5 minutes.

“As of April, consumers and restaurants in Cyprus can enjoy services provided by our Bolt Food app.”

150 delivery riders

Some 150 delivery riders affiliated with the company are on call for instructions to pick up deliveries.

Customers can track their order through the application.

Bolt launched amid the COVID-19 lockdown, when people, having already spent a month self-isolating in their homes started missing their outings to restaurants and cafes.

“We’ve all felt that longing to be able to choose not to cook or just to go out for a meal but could not. Bolt came at the right time.”

“This service is also great for the restaurants, as they’re also well aware of all of that nasty downtime in-between lunch and dinner.

Bolt Food can help with reaching everyone, always. You may even bag a whole new batch of regulars,” said Petrides.

He said that food delivery is a great way for restaurants to increase their revenue without needing to invest heavily to expand, refurbish or redecorate the space they already occupy, nor having to invest in a delivery network.

“What sets us apart, is that Bolt has the technological know-how to make life easier for everyone, from the customer to the restaurant and the delivery person.

“Efficiency and timeliness are our selling points. That is why we were able to build our 25 million client base in over 35 countries.”