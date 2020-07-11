Cyprus issues hot weather warning

A warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Cyprus Department of Meteorology as maximum temperatures are expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The yellow alert was issued for between 1100 till 1700 on Saturday when the weather will feel very uncomfortable.

People are advised to stay in the shade, avoid strenuous exercise outside while vulnerable groups should remain indoors and keep cool.

Due to the higher than normal temperatures the Forestry Department has issued a red alert for fire risk in the tinder-dry countryside.

The new mini-heatwave is expected to continue with above-average temperatures until early next week.

Temperatures on Saturday will rise to 41°C inland, around 34°C on the coast and around 31°C on higher ground.

Nighttime temperatures will dip to 24°C inland, 21°C in coastal areas and 19°C in the mountains.