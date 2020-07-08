Unseasonal weather system affecting Cyprus

A low-pressure system causing temperatures to drop six degrees following a heatwave with the prospects of showers is puzzling Cyprus weather experts.

According to Cyprus’ met office, Wednesday will be mainly fine but increased cloud may lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Maximum temperatures will rise to 35°C inland, 29°C on the west coast, around 31°C in other coastal areas and 26°C in the mountains.

Although not unusual for Cyprus to see summer showers, this time around the rain and thunderstorms is the result of a pressure system common during the winter season and not in July when temperatures reach their annual high.

In comments to the Financial Mirror, Cyprus Department of Meteorology chief Kleanthis Nicolaides said experts are puzzled as to why the weather is acting up.

“We wouldn’t say it has gone crazy, but it is certainly not behaving according to the textbook either,” said Nicolaides.

“It is not normal to be affected by a winter pressure system during the summer, bringing temperatures down from 41°C to 35°C in a matter of days, only for them to go back up to 41°C this weekend when the system retreats.”

He said such phenomena are not common to Cyprus and the region, noting that such phenomena usually take place in northern parts of the planet, like the Scandinavian region countries.

“It is rare for central Europe. Definitely not the Eastern Mediterranean”.

Nicolaides said there seems to be a pattern building up, as similar pressure systems affected Cyprus on at least three occasions in June.

“If you recall, we witnessed a drop in temperatures and rainfall during three out the four weekends in June. The atmosphere is behaving as if it is still winter.”

He argued that such phenomena have not only been observed in the region but have taken place in other parts of the world two.

“Germany experienced two seasons in just a week in June. While it was experiencing very hot weather, things turned around and winter returned with temperatures dropping to 5֯ C”.

Asked whether climate change has played a role in this abrupt change in the weather, Nicolaides said that climate change is behind a number of recent ‘weird’ weather incidents.

Wednesday night will be mainly fine but at dawn, there may be low local cloud and patchy fog. Temperatures will fall to 23°C inland and 21° C on the coast and 18° C in the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will start off mainly fine but increased cloud may lead to isolated showers, with the possibility also of thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Nicolaides said temperatures will edge up to around 41֯ C once more, a little above the seasonal average.