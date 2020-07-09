COVID19: Cyprus ‘imports’ two more cases

Cyprus health authorities announced on Thursday that two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection were people that recently arrived on the island.

The two positive cases were identified from a total of 1,159 tests, bringing total COVID-19 infections since the outbreak in March to 1010.

According to the Ministry of Health, one new case was identified from 361 tests taken among repatriated Cypriots or passengers arriving in Cyprus.

The case was a tourist from Serbia who had arrived in Cyprus via Bulgaria on Wednesday.

The individual presented an anti-body test for COVID-19 instead of a PCR test and was tested at the airport.

Another case was identified from 220 tests carried out on private initiative, but the person had a recent travel history, said the Health Ministry.

The case involved a Cypriot who had returned on Monday from Saudi Arabia through Germany.

No positive cases were reported among 56 tests carried out in the contact tracing process and another 102 tests carried out at hospital labs.

Some 141 tests carried out in the context of the referrals by GPs and special group screenings through the public health centres also returned negative.

The Ministry said no cases were found from 231 samples taken from employees returning to work during the second and third stage of easing the lockdown.

Some 48 tests on judges, lawyers and court personnel also came back negative.

No patient was reported was admitted to Famagusta General, the referral hospital for COVID-19, which saw its only patient discharged on Tuesday.