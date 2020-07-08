COVID19: Cyprus daily cases sneak up to three

Cyprus reported another three new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with two of them involving people with a travel history.

One case involved a permanent resident arriving from Israel recently who was positive after taking the test at a private lab.

The person was advised to take the test privately after developing symptoms.

Israel has been demoted from the band of countries that are allowed entry into Cyprus based on their coronavirus data.

The case was detected from 311 tests carried out on private initiative.

A second case was an arrival from Romania on Tuesday who was found to be positive after being randomly tested at the airport.

Another 652 tests on repatriated Cypriots and passengers came back negative.

Cyprus’ third case detected on Wednesday was an employee at a hotel in Paphos, found after some 279 tests were carried on people returning to work during the second and third stage of relaxing the lockdown.

The Health Ministry said the new COVID-19 infections were identified after conducting 1,691 tests taking the total number of positive cases to 1,008 and 19 deaths.

According to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 66 samples from contact tracing of known cases, as were 96 samples from the general hospital microbiology labs.

Also coming back negative was 286 tests on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through public health centres.

No patient was reported to have been admitted at the Famagusta General, the referral hospital for COVID-19, which saw its only patient discharged on Tuesday.