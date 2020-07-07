COVID19: Latest Cyprus case is from Israel

Cyprus reported one new coronavirus case on Tuesday involving a passenger from Israel who arrived on 2 July when flights were still allowed from that country.

Israel has since been demoted from the band of countries that are allowed entry into Cyprus based on their coronavirus data.

The COVID-19 case was detected from 302 tests carried out on private initiative.

Cyprus new case had arrived from Israel last week, carrying a negative test, but later on decided to repeat the test at a private lab, which returned positive.

The Health Ministry said the new COVID-19 infection was identified after conducting 1,191tests taking the total number of positive cases to 1,005 and 19 deaths.

According to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 20 samples from contact tracing of known cases, 348 samples taken from repatriated Cypriots and other passengers arriving at the island’s airports, as were 174 samples from the general hospital microbiology labs.

Also coming back negative was 211 tests on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through public health centres.

No patient is being treated at Famagusta General, the referral hospital for COVID-19, as the only patient left was discharged on Tuesday after week-long treatment.

The patient was transferred to a rehabilitation centre in Tersefanou, Larnaca, pending the results of a second test following a first negative indication.