Cyprus allows back crowds at sporting events

After successfully containing COVID-19, Cyprus on Tuesday announced that sporting events can have spectators attending for the first time since the outbreak in March.

A decree issued by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou allows for spectators to attend organised professional sports indoors and outdoors with the use of changing rooms.

This includes football, basketball, athletics, swimming, and horse racing.

The health ministry said it will be issuing social distancing guidelines and hygiene protocols which sporting events with crowds need to abide by.

Outdoor concerts and theatre performances have social distancing protocols which restrict their capacity.

Open and indoor sports facilities such as gyms for training purposes have also been allowed to operate.

Cyprus’ most popular sport football was suspended in March as part of the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The new football season is scheduled to begin on August 21.

The Republic of Cyprus has reported 1,005 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths since the pandemic.