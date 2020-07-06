COVID19: New Cyprus case returned from US

Cyprus reported another new coronavirus case on Monday, a Cypriot who tested positive on returning from the USA.

The COVID-19 case was detected from 557 tests on repatriated Cypriots and other passengers arriving at the island’s airports.

The case involves a Cypriot who returned to the island from the USA, via Germany on 4 July and was tested upon his arrival.

The person has been in self-isolation since their arrival, said the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry reported the new COVID-19 infections after conducting 1,259 tests taking the total number of positive cases to 1,004 and 19 deaths.

According to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 12 samples from contact tracing of known cases, 203 samples taken after private initiative were negative, as were 190 samples from the general hospital microbiology labs.

Also coming back negative was 179 tests on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through public health centres.

The Health Ministry announced that another 118 tests carried out on lawyers, judges and court staff were also negative.

Famagusta General, the referral hospital for COVID-19, is currently caring for one coronavirus patient admitted last week.

Turkish Cypriot cases

Meanwhile, concerns are growing over new cases reported in the Turkish occupied north of the island, as authorities have reported five new coronavirus cases in as many days, following a two-month lull.

The cases were recorded from 1 July, when Turkish Cypriot authorities relaxed restrictive measures, allowing entry from Turkey without a quarantine period.

Turkish Cypriot authorities have reported five COVID-19 cases after being clear of coronavirus since 17 April.

All five cases concerned people arriving from abroad by ferry or plane.

Alli Pilli, head of the Turkish Cypriot health authorities, who had confirmed the cases, said that on Sunday the health authorities in the north did not detect any cases out of 664 tests carried out.

Total Turkish Cypriot COVID-19 cases stand at 113 and four deaths.

Since 1 July some 1600 passengers arrived on 9 flights arrived in the north from or via Turkey.

Turkey has reported a total of 205,758 cases and some 5,225 deaths, while daily case since the beginning of June has fluctuated between 1000 and 1500.

Divided Cyprus has recorded 1,117 cases and 23 deaths.