Cyprus yellow alert as heatwave begins

Cyprus Meteorology Department issued another yellow weather alert on Friday, warning the public that maximum temperatures will reach a scorching 40 degrees Celsius beckoning a heatwave this weekend.

The extreme weather alert is in place until 4 pm Friday.

People are advised to stay in the shade, avoid strenuous exercise outside while vulnerable groups should remain indoors and keep cool.

The temperature on Friday will rise to around 40 degrees inland, while coastal areas will be a cooler 32°C on the coast and around 30 degrees in the higher mountains.

The Met Office said that temperatures will remain high over the weekend, especially inland where they could exceed 40°C, significantly higher than the average for early July.

On Monday, the heatwave is expected to continue before the weather become slightly cooler later next week.

On Friday night the weather will be mostly clear.

Nighttime temperatures will drop to around 24°C inland, on the east and southeast coasts, around 21°C on the rest of the coastal areas and 19 degrees on higher ground.