COVID19: Cyprus goes back to zero cases

Cyprus health authorities managed to report zero new coronavirus cases on Thursday after a four-day run of single-digit infections.

The Health Ministry reported zero infections after conducting 1,019 tests which means the total number of positive cases remains at 999 and 19 deaths.

Cyprus has recorded 13 COVID-free days since the outbreak in early March.

According to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 21 samples from contact tracing of known cases, 30 samples were negative from testing people recently returning or arriving at the airport, as were 179 tests on employees returning to work during the second and third stage of exiting the lockdown.

Also coming back negative was 259 samples from the general hospital microbiology labs, as were 145 tests on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through public health centres and 385 more through private initiative.

Meanwhile, Famagusta General, the referral hospital for COVID-19, is currently caring for one coronavirus patient, admitted earlier this week.