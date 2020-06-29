COVID19: Ryanair launches 2 new routes from Paphos

Ryanair announced 2 new routes from Cyprus to the Netherlands and Poland, commencing 3 August as part of its extended summer 2020 schedule.

The new routes will operate twice weekly from Paphos Airport to Eindhoven (Holland) and Gdansk (Poland).

“Cypriot customers can book a trip to the Netherlands and Poland, flying on the lowest fares and helping support the restart of Europe’s tourism industry as they travel for business or leisure,” said Ryanair.

To celebrate these new routes, Ryanair is offering seats one-way from €23.99, for travel until October, which must be booked by midnight, 1 July only on the Ryanair website.

Ryanair’s Chiara Ravara said: “We’re delighted to announce two new twice-weekly flights from Paphos to Eindhoven and Gdansk. To celebrate these new routes, we’re launching a seat-sale with flights from just €23.99 one way. Since these amazing low prices will be snapped quickly, customer should visit Ryanair.com and book their flights with us today.”

The budget carrier has called on its customers to follow a new set of simple guidelines that will help to protect the health of passengers and crew as it resumes 1,000 daily flights from 1 July.

These measures include new compulsory rules to help to prevent any spread of Covid-19, as well as recommendations for passengers to limit interactions and improved health & cleaning procedures on the aircraft.

Customers to wear face masks/coverings at all times in the terminal and on board the aircraft.

Temperature Checks will be carried out on all persons entering the airport (prior to check-in/ security screening), customers also urged to check their temperature prior to departing home.

Passengers and crew encouraged to regularly hand wash and use hand sanitizers throughout airport terminals before boarding.

Customers are urged to minimise baggage – preferably to 2 carry-on bags only.

During boarding no customers will be allowed to dwell in boarding stairwells or air bridges; queuing will not be allowed on board at toilets.

Card payments only for all inflight purchases and airport fees/charges.

Ryanair’s Eddie Wilson said: All the aircraft are fitted with state-of-the-art filters – which remove any airborne particles while you travel.

With temperature checks, face masks, cashless flights, and self-service where possible, our customers can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to reduce human interaction and protect their health when flying Ryanair.”