COVID19: Emirates adds Cyprus route in July

Dubai carrier Emirates will add another seven routes to its itinerary in July including Cyprus as the emirate continues to ease travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates will relaunch flights to Khartoum from July 3; Osaka from July 7; Narita from July 8; and Athens, Larnaca and Rome from July 15.

This latest series of resumptions means the airline will fly to 48 destinations.

It previously reopened routes to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Manila, Kabul, Bahrain, Manchester and Zurich.

It will also restart services to Auckland, Beirut, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh from July 1 and Barcelona, Brussels, Munich and Washington DC from July 15.

Passengers, however, must comply with travel protocols following earlier announcements from Dubai that it will be open for business and leisure visitors from July 7.

Airline passengers are required to undergo testing for COVID-19 as part of the travel requirements imposed by the Dubai government.

Emirates said, “ensuring the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, includes the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers”.