Cyprus yellow warning for extreme heat

Cyprus has issued an extreme weather warning on Monday with maximum temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

The Department of Meteorology issued an extremely high-temperature warning, awareness level “Yellow” as a heatwave is expected to grip the island this week.

According to the yellow warning, maximum temperatures are expected to soar to 40° Celsius with the hottest part of the day being between 1300 to 1600.

Extreme heat poses some health risks amongst vulnerable groups such as the elderly and very young.

People are advised to keep out of the sun and avoid strenuous exercise or activities outdoors in mid-afternoon.

Above-average temperatures are forecast for the next three or four days although there could be isolated showers on higher ground on Tuesday and Wednesday.