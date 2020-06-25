Second man held in Ledra Street killing

A second male suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old Indian man in Nicosia was remanded in police custody on Thursday.

According to police, a 30-year-old Indian man was arrested and remanded in custody for eight days after appearing in court on Thursday.

Two more male suspects are still wanted in connection with the case.

A 27-year old man was remanded in custody for eight days on Monday in connection with the killing of an Indian man who died as a result of a brawl which erupted in Nicosia’s Ledra Street.

On Sunday at 9.30 pm, a group of about 15 people attacked the 21-year-old victim and two other people, aged 34 and 25, with knives and other weapons.

The attack left a 21-year-old Indian man dead and two others injured, one is in a critical condition.

The fight took place in the middle of the busy commercial street when according to a police source, about 15 people attacked a group of three with sticks and knives.

Police had officially said the fight broke out among foreign nationals, later identified to be Indian, with evidence indicating that the group of 15 people ambushed the trio.

The two injured were taken to Nicosia general hospital where one was discharged, while the second man is still being treated.

The altercation started at the top of the pedestrianized street and continued into a side street.

The man reportedly died from a wound inflicted by a sharp object.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area.