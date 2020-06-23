COVID19: Cyprus two new cases were due in hospital

Cyprus reported two new coronavirus cases on Tuesday in hospital admittance checks, bringing the total to just 10 shy of 1000 infections since the outbreak.

According to the Health Ministry, the two positive cases were detected among 1,067 tests conducted.

The two new COVID-19 cases were traced from some 172 tests carried out on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through public health centres.

One case involved a pregnant woman who was tested before being admitted to hospital to give birth, while the other was a patient admitted for surgery.

The Health Ministry said contact tracing of the two cases had already begun while all protocols are being followed.

Tuesday’s results repeat those of Monday’s when two Cypriots flying back to Cyprus were found positive to the virus.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 990 plus 19 deaths.

The Health Ministry said that according to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 28 samples from contact tracing of known cases and 370 samples were negative from private initiative.

Some 113 samples from passengers and Cypriots returning to Cyprus came back negative.

Also negative was 211 samples from a 10,000-test scheme for employees who returned to work during the second and third phases of lifting coronavirus measures.

The programme started on June 15 and will be completed on July 12, the ministry said.

Workers to be tested include employees from hotels, while the ministry said it would also be testing athletes and sports clubs.

Employees at gyms, dance and martial arts schools will also be part of the new testing scheme.