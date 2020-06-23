COVID19: Cyprus to issue special entry permits

The Interior Ministry announced that it has set up a committee to examine requests for special permission to enter Cyprus from countries not on the coronavirus data approved list.

These relate to the following cases:

(1) first degree relatives of people residing legally in the Republic and/or economically active (wife, children, parents) for family reunion purposes

(2) persons, irrespective of citizenship whose arrival in the Republic is essential to implement projects of the public sector or for other professional obligations

Meanwhile, all travellers to Cyprus will have to submit their travel documents needed for the trip, including a health certificate proving they are Covid-19 negative, online at the newly launched platform www.cyprusflightpass.com.

So, after securing special permission from the Committee, applicants must obtain the Cyprus Flight Pass.

The ministry clarified that all migration procedures remain in place, and all rules under the aliens and migration law must be adhered to.

If a traveller needs a visa, entry permit or work permit etc, then these must be obtained from the relevant authorities beforehand.

Requests for special permission from the Committee must be submitted electronically to the committee on [email protected]. Applicants must include the following information:

(1) Country of origin

(2) Name and surname as these appear on the passport or ID

(3) Citizenship

(4) Telephone number

Under the decree, arrivals from countries not in Group A or B are restricted to Cypriot citizens and legal residents, their spouses and underage children.

Category A:

Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia and South Korea.

Category B:

Belgium, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Jordan, Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Romania, and the UAE.