COVID19: Cyprus has two new cases after checking arrivals

After nearly a week of reporting no COVID-19 cases, Cyprus reported two more on Monday after tests on those repatriating and passenger arrivals, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the two positive cases were among 636 tests on passengers and repatriations.

It said contact tracing of the two cases had already begun while all protocols are being followed. No further information was given.

Monday’s cases followed the one infection found on Sunday which ended five days when no cases were detected.

Cyprus health authorities reported two cases after conducting 1,039 tests.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 988 plus 19 deaths.

The Health Ministry said that according to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing six samples from contact tracing of known cases and 165 samples were negative from private initiative.

Also coming back negative was 72 samples from the general hospital microbiology labs, as were 160 tests on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through public health centres.

No patients are currently being treated in an Intensive Care Unit.

The last COVID-19 patient, an 80-year-old man, treated at Famagusta General, the coronavirus referral hospital, was discharged earlier on Monday.

He was discharged after testing negative to a second coronavirus test, and medical staff cheered him on as he departed.

Since March 11, when Famagusta General started operating as the referral hospital for COVID-19, 152 patients have been admitted of which 135 were discharged and two patients died.