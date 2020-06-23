COVID19: Police get tough on overcrowded bars

Cypriot authorities vowed to get tough on crowded bars that repeatedly flout social distancing rules to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Cyprus Police Chief Kypros Michaelides said the force will not hesitate to make use of powers recently acquired after MPs amended the Infectious Diseases Prevention Law, which allows them to shut down offending businesses.

Commenting on a €[i]12,000 fine issued to a bar on Larnaca’s Mackenzie beach area Michaelides said: “We had asked the state and Parliament to give us tools to use in our effort, which we were given.”

“We intend to use these tools not because we have any differences with anyone but because this is the role of the police…to enforce the law and protect public health. ”

Police can hand out tougher fines reaching €16,000, up from €3,000, while also being able to close a business down for a period of five days if it is found to repeatedly violate COVID-19 decrees.

“We will not hesitate to take this measure, if necessary”

He, however, noted that each case is different, and the police will be taking into consideration the likelihood of the business to fail to conform after the initial fine is handed out.

Asked why the police did not shut down the beach bar in Mackenzie – which exceeded twice the legal limit of customers – since the business was found guilty of a second violation, Michaelides said: “Many factors are taken into account”.

He said the law allows for a second complaint before taking such action.

“Given the circumstances under which the violation took place and the owner’s efforts to comply, we considered that it was not necessary to proceed with closing the business down.”

The police were given more powers after a bar, the Nava Seaside in Protaras was charged with operating without a valid operation license and holding mass events in violation of the Infectious Diseases Law.

“The report has been prepared; the case is currently before a court. Some permits have been obtained, while according to inspections carried out over the last weekend the establishment has complied with the provisions of the legislation,” said Michaelides.

He said police efforts to identify people who attended the crowded events at the bar are ongoing as the police plan to hand them a fine.