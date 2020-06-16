COVID19: Cyprus reports no new cases

Cyprus on Tuesday managed to report no new coronavirus cases for the sixth time since the outbreak began on March 9, but it has not managed to stay on zero for more than 24 hours.

Health authorities said they detected zero COVID-19 cases, after conducting 912 lab tests, which means the total number of positive cases remains at 985.

The Health Ministry said that according to epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 91 samples from contact tracing of known cases, 128 samples were negative from testing passengers, as were 200 tests conducted on people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through the public health centres.

Also coming back negative was 195 tests from Microbiology Labs of General Hospitals and 298 more through private initiative.

No results were reported from the testing programme on students and teachers, and other schemes for employees returning to work as lockdown measures were being lifted.

Two patients were treated at Famagusta General which operates as the reference hospital for COVID-19, while another two patients continued to be treated at Nicosia General Hospital ICU, with one of them needing a ventilator.