COVID19: Cyprus goes back down to zero cases

Cyprus health authorities announced on Saturday there were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases, after conducting 1,613 laboratory tests, with the total remaining at 980.

Cyprus reported zero cases for the fifth time since the outbreak in March but has failed to stay there on consecutive days.

According to Health Ministry epidemiological data, no cases were detected after testing 10 samples from contact tracing of infected individuals.

Some 452 samples came back negative from testing employees in hairdressers, barbershops, beauty institutes, tattoo parlours and restaurants.

There were also 591 negative samples from testing students and school staff, 174 samples from the General Hospitals’ Microbiology Labs, 153 tests of people belonging to special groups referred by their GPs through the public health centres and 232 negative samples from private initiative.

Two patients are being treated at Famagusta General which operates as the reference hospital for COVID-19, while another two patients continue to be treated at Nicosia General Hospital ICU on a ventilator.