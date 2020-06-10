COVID19: Cyprus two new cases were recently repatriated

Cyprus on Wednesday confirmed another two coronavirus cases involving people who were recently repatriated, taking the total number upwards to 974.

The Health Ministry said the new cases were identified from a total of 1,369.

One of the COVID-19 cases involved an individual who was recently repatriated from Russia, after some 125 tests were conducted on people returning to Cyprus from abroad.

The second case involved a patient who had initially tested negative after recently returning to Cyprus from Athens but was referred by their GP to be tested again after symptoms developed.

Health authorities reported that they have conducted some 289 tests on students and teachers with none of the tests returning a positive result.

Some 107 tests conducted on contacts of known cases also came back negative.

The total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections now stands at 974 and 18 deaths.

Cyprus is still among a minority of countries which has confirmed less than 1000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Two patients are still hospitalized at the reference hospital Famagusta General, while another two patients are being treated on ventilators at the Intensive Care Unit of Nicosia General Hospital.